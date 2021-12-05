EDRCoin Market Capitalization Hits $30,314.55 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $30,314.55 and approximately $7.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EDRcoin – is the currency, aimed not only to enrichment, but also for saving the Earth resources. It means that part of income system will be used to help recovery worldwide forests, and in addition, for the development of new solar power plants. “

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

