Elamachain (ELAMA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.97 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Elamachain has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00218474 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

