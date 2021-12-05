Emercoin Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.56 million and $23,078.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,502,599 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

