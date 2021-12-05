Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Achieves $1.19 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0857 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $329,116.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00271450 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009406 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003633 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

