Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.60.

ESTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.