Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Market Capitalization Tops $25.80 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $25.80 million and approximately $553,689.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.60 or 0.08336310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00062902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.15 or 1.00165845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00078346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,065 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

