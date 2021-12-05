Ethereum Stake Price Down 0.6% This Week (ETHYS)

Ethereum Stake (CURRENCY:ETHYS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Stake has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00007482 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Stake has a total market cap of $735,438.01 and approximately $238.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Stake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.60 or 0.08384115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,046.47 or 0.99794069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Ethereum Stake Coin Profile

Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Stake is ethereumstake.farm

Ethereum Stake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Stake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Stake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Stake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Stake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Stake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.