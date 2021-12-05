Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Everi worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Everi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Everi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Everi by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everi by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everi news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,950.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,851. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of EVRI opened at $19.60 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

