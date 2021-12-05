Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Reaches $127.53 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Everipedia has a market cap of $127.53 million and $12.96 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.19 or 0.08438110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00061230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,974.21 or 1.00055810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00079007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,452,087 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

