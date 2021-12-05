EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

EVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

EVgo stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. EVgo has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

