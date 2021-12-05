Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVKIF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($37.50) to €34.00 ($38.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $30.00 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

