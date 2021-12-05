ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0723 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $423,094.59 and approximately $1,251.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015923 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

