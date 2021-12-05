Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Shares of EXPD opened at $125.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.71 and a 52-week high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

