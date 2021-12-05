Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.89. 22,011,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,436,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

