Feathercoin (FTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $8,594.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars.

