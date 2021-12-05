Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of Fidus Investment worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.55 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $18.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDUS. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

