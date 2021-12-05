FIO Protocol Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $69.63 million and $41.66 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005051 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 795,866,316 coins and its circulating supply is 369,691,663 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

