Formation Fi Reaches Market Cap of $5.57 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $730,289.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Formation Fi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.50 or 0.08352900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.39 or 0.99711376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00078585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formation Fi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Formation Fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.