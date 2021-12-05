Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of FSUGY opened at $23.80 on Friday. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

