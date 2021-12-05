Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Franklin Street Properties worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 49,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

FSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

FSP opened at $6.08 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $642.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

