Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $29.27 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,259,074,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

