Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,048.50 ($39.83).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £700.91 million and a PE ratio of 33.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,333.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,476.37. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,536 ($20.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.