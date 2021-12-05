GamerCoin Reaches Market Cap of $29.39 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $29.39 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.91 or 0.08399496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,233.38 or 1.00668204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,698,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

