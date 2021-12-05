Gas Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.22 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $63.06 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.23 or 0.00012719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.72 or 0.08422509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,994.21 or 1.00092614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00078735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

