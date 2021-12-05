GCN Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $75,230.68 and approximately $16.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00316696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

