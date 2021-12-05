Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $3.05. Generac reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $10.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $13.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $20.90 on Friday, hitting $385.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,492. Generac has a twelve month low of $202.56 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

