GeoDB (GEO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,078.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $13,078.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00217878 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,030,100 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

