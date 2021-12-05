Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 555,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 663,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after buying an additional 61,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,241,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 271,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after buying an additional 56,861 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.02. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

