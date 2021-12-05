Gnosis (GNO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.41 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for about $417.77 or 0.00850344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $628.57 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

GNO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

