Goldcoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $43,292.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00316409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,750,842 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

