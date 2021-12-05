Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Golden Ocean Group worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $144,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.58. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.04%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOGL. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

