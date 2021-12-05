Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDDFF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of GDDFF opened at $3.43 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

