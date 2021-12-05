GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0039 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $26,316.59 and approximately $258.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.19 or 0.08438110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00061230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,974.21 or 1.00055810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00079007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002561 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,714,006 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

