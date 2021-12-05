Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.72% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $55,383.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $39,767.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,518 shares of company stock valued at $178,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.76 million, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

