Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.96% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $18,422,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSBC stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

