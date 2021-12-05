Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.26% of Green Brick Partners worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 199,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 181.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

