Grid+ (GRID) Price Reaches $1.38

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Grid+ has a market cap of $53.95 million and $44,585.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002792 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grid+ has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a coin. Grid+'s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

