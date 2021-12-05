Grin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.88 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $28.11 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,839.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.95 or 0.08456197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.00314628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.40 or 0.00916063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078571 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.33 or 0.00401983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00366361 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 90,802,020 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.