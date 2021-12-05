Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $15.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 153,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,581,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,620,000 after acquiring an additional 108,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

