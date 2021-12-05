Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.29% of Hamilton Lane worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.48 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

