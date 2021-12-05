Handshake 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $892,433.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 22% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $136.68 million and $892,433.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,946.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.51 or 0.08491884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00314571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.72 or 0.00918791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078244 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.36 or 0.00409340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00366678 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 445,310,769 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

