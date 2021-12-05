Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 176.70, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Harmonic by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter worth $13,257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Harmonic by 149.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 94.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Harmonic by 182.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

