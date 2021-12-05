Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,657 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.34% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HR. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of HR opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.80 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

