Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report sales of $175.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $165.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $694.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.85 million to $700.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $700.09 million, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $706.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $48.30 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

