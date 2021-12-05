HempCoin (THC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.21 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and $489.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,643.03 or 0.98673175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050710 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00036348 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.78 or 0.00808940 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,324,739 coins and its circulating supply is 264,189,589 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.