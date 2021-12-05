Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Holdings Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 1.23% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HT stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $332.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

