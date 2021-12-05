Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

Shares of HES opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.45 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

