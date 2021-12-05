HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,824 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of HNI worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,684,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after acquiring an additional 64,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $80,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

HNI Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.