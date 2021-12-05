HOMIHELP Market Capitalization Reaches $671,468.81 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $671,468.81 and $2.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMIHELP (HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

