Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $3,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 41.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 306,734 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,342 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 704.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 248,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,019 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

